DU Merit List 2022 releasing today for Round 1 spot admissions, check details

Delhi University will release the merit list for Round 1 of spot admissions 2022 today, 23 November. Candidates who applied for Delhi University admissions in the spot admissions round will be able to view their seat allocation in the evening. As per the schedule, the merit or allocation list will be issued at 5 pm on the university’s CSAS portal at admission.uod.ac.in. With the release of the merit list, candidates are advised to accept the allotted seats beginning on 24 November from 10 am onwards to 25 November till 4:59 pm. It is to be noted that the last date for fee payment is 27 November at 4:59 pm.

To check the DU Spot Admissions Merit list, candidates must log on to the official CSAS portal by using their CUET UG Application number and other credentials asked.

Check the complete schedule here.

Days ago, Delhi University released the list of vacant seats for candidates. Following this, interested candidates proceeded to register for Delhi University Admissions 2022 on the CSAS portal. The Delhi University Spot Admissions process is the last round for admissions.

Through this spot admission process, the university will be filling up any vacant seat left across all DU-affiliated colleges. Before this, the university conducted admissions for students seeking a seat in undergraduate courses in three rounds. Eligible candidates were provided admission from the ECA, Sports, CW quota, and supernumerary seats.

Check the DU Spot Admissions schedule here:

-Declaration of first spot allocation list: 23 November 2022 at 5 pm.

-Candidates to ‘Accept’ the allotted seats: 24 November (10 am) to 25 November (4:59 pm).

-Colleges to verify and approve the online applications: 24 November (10 am) to 26 November (4:59 pm)

-Last date of online payment of admission fee by the candidates: 27 November till 4:59 pm.

For more details and all the latest updates, candidates must check the official website of DU on a regular basis.

