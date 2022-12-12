DU Financial Support Scheme: Application deadline ends today, check details

Delhi University, DU will be closing the application process for the DU Financial Support Scheme (FSS) for EWS students today, 12 December 2022. Candidates belonging to the EWS category should apply for the DU FSS Scheme 2022 on the official web portal. It is to be noted that the students will be provided a fee exemption in accordance with their annual family income. Students who have enrolled themselves in any full-time programs at Delhi University in any of its departments can apply for the scheme.The portal for students to apply for the Financial Support Scheme is currently active for students and applications can be submitted till 4 PM.

What are the steps to apply for the FSS?

Visit the official web portal of the University.

On the homepage, go to the link that reads Dean of Students’ Welfare.

Click on the link given for the Financial Support Scheme.

Download the DU FSS application form and fill in the details required.

Submit the DU FSS application form with your respective colleges.

Keep a printout of your FSS application form for future references.

It is to be noted that Delhi University has two categories for EWS students:

Category 1: If the income of the family is less than Rs 4 lakh per annum, then up to 100 percent of the fee can be waived off.

Category 2: If the income of the family is between Rs 4 lakh- Rs 8 lakh per year, then up to 50 percent of the fee may be waived off.

For more details, go to the official website of Delhi University.

