DU cut-off 2021: Second list to be released today; admission process starts from 11 October
The university will release the lists for Science, Commerce, Arts steams. Before DU releases the list, the affiliated colleges will also share their respective second cut-off.
The second cut-off list for admissions to Delhi University (DU) will be out today, 9 October. Once released, the registered candidates can access the second list by visiting the official websites du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. As per the schedule released by the university, the admissions under the second cut-off will start from 11 October at 10 am and will go on till 13 October (11:59 pm).
The colleges will approve admissions against the second cut-off till 14 October (5 pm) while students can pay the fee till 15 October (5 pm).
Students who wish to change their course or college after taking admission based on the first list can also take admission or alter their choices based on the second list. To do so, they have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 to the university for fresh admission.
The first cut-off list was released on 1 October by the university, with top colleges such as Hindu College and Hansraj College announcing a 100 percent cut-off for various courses. As students have scored really well this year in Class 12, a decline in cut-offs is unlikely for top DU colleges.
For admissions under the first cut-off list, the deadline for colleges to approve the applications was 7 October (Thursday) while the last date for students to pay the fee was 8 October (Friday). As per the data shared by DU, out of over 60,000 applications that were received, 27,006 students paid the fees while 14,205 applications were approved on Thursday.
