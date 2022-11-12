DU CSAS Round 3 allotment schedule released, check details

The Delhi University has recently released the schedule for admissions to the third round of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Candidates may check the round 3 schedule on the official web portal at admission.uod.ac.in. Along with the release of CSAS third round dates, the DU has also declared the dates for the first spot round of CSAS allocation and admissions. As per the official schedule announced by the Delhi University, admissions under the round 3 of CSAS will start from 5 pm on 13 November. The third CSAS allocation list will also be declared on 13 November at 5 pm. The candidates will be required to lock in their choices from 14 November at 10 AM to 15 November at 4:59 PM

Here is the schedule released by the University:

Date for the declaration of the third merit list – 13 November (5 pm)

Last date for CSAS Round 3 to 20 November 2022

Verification and approval of online application – 14 to 16 November at (4:59 pm)

Last day to make the fee payment – 17 November 2022

Date for the release of the Spot round admission – 20 November 2022

Here is the direct link to the round 3 notice.

It is further announced that the registration for the spot round will start from 21 to 22 November till 4:59 pm. The first spot allocation list will be declared on 23 November (5 pm), after which candidates will be required to accept the allocated course and college from 24-25 November.

It is to be noted that the Delhi University admission for the first two rounds of CSAS allotment have already ended and admission to the 61,500 seats is done so far out of the total 70,000 seats. Reportedly, more than 15,500 students have got admission to undergraduate courses across Delhi University colleges in the round 2 of seat allocation.

