DU begins admission under special cut-off list for UG courses, apply at ugadmission.uod.ac.in

The admission process for undergraduate (UG) courses against the special cut-off list of the Delhi University (DU) starts today, 26 October. Applicants who were eligible for admission in the first three DU cut-off lists but did not apply due to some reason can apply till 11.59 pm on 27 October by visiting the official website at https://ugadmission.uod.ac.in/.

However, the university has maintained that no movement of candidates will be allowed during this admission round, with applicants who have already gained admission into any programme or course of the DU not being allowed to take part in the special cut-off admission round.

Candidates have to submit their DU UG admission application by 11:59 pm on 27 October and the process of approvals by colleges needs to be completed by 5 pm on 28 October. The deadline for fee payment for admissions against the special cut-off list is 5 pm on 29 October.

Direct link for DU UG 2021 Science special cut-off list: http://du.ac.in/uploads/new-web/Admission2021/25-10-2021-Special Cut-Off - Science Courses.pdf

Direct link for DU UG 2021 Arts and Commerce special cut-off list:

http://du.ac.in/uploads/new-web/Admission2021/25-10-2021-Special Cut-Off - Arts & Commerce.pdf

Direct link for DU UG 2021 BA programme special cut-off list: http://du.ac.in/uploads/new-web/Admission2021/25-10-2021-Special Cut-Off - BA (Prog.).pdf

Many colleges are offering the special cut-off list as the last opportunity to gain admission in their courses.

For Miranda House, the list mentions 99 percent as the cut-off for BA Economics, while the minimum percentage to gain admission in the BSc Mathematics course at Lady Shri Ram College is 98.50 percent. The BA Philosophy course at LSR is also open at 97.50 percent cut-off.

Hindu College has reopened admissions for its BA Philosophy course under the special cut-off list at 97.75 percent.

For Sri Venkateswara College, admissions have been opened for the BSc Statistics and BSc Electronics courses at 98.25 percent and 96 percent respectively.

Admissions have been reopened for the BA Economics programme at Kamala Nehru College for 98 percent marks under the special cut-off list.

For Kirori Mal College, the special cut-off list has reopened admissions in the BCom (Honours) and BA Economics programmes, with the cut-off at 98.75 for both courses.

About 60,155 students have paid the admission fees under the first three DU cut-off lists. Based on the number of vacant seats, the varsity might release the fourth cut-off list on 30 October and the fifth list on 8 November.