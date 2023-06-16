DU Admissions: Apply for UG and PG programmes through CSAS admission portal

Delhi University (DU) has launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) admission portal to enrol students to Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 on 14 June. Students interested in PhD courses can also take admissions through this online portal. The CSAS 2023 admission window can be found on the official website — ugadmission.uod.ac.in. This year, DU will have 68 colleges with around 71,000 seats available for 78 UG programmes, and 198 BA programmes. In addition, the university would also admit students to 77 PG programmes across 58 departments and centres.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score will be used to determine admission to each programme. Candidates who have appeared for CUET UG and PG exams this year, will be eligible to apply for CSAS counselling process for this academic session. The candidate’s photo, signature and name will be automatically integrated into the CSAS portal as per the information provided by the applicant during CUET UG and CUET PG exams. Students will be accepted into nearly 70 DU-affiliated colleges and Universities based on the same.

From this academic year, Delhi University will also seek admissions to the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) programme at the College of Art through this admission portal. In addition to the CUET scores, applicants interested in this programme must also pass a practical test administered by the College of Art in order to become eligible.

There are six specialisations available through the college’s BFA programme: Applied Art, Art History, Painting, Printmaking, Sculpture, and Visual Communication. Candidates can opt for any specialisation. When applying to BFA, an additional registration cost of Rs 400 will be imposed, as per DU.

The varsity has also changed the requirements for the admission of students into UG programmes on the basis of Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) and sports quota, for the academic year 2023-24. As per the new regulations, the ECA and sports category students can fill only 20 per cent of all the supernumerary seats for a particular programme in a college.

Delhi University launched a single portal for both UG and PG degree admissions last year. Unlike the previous year, the university will not make the cut-off list public. Therefore, students must accurately complete and update their CSAS application form.

