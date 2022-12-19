DU Admissions 2022: NCWEB PG second list out today, check steps to download

Delhi University will release the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) postgraduate admission 2022 second list today, 19 December 2022. Once released, candidates can check the DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 second list on the official websites at du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates whose names are mentioned on the list can apply for PG admission from tomorrow. As per the schedule, candidates can register themselves against the second admission list on 20 December from 10 am onwards to 21 December 2022 up to 11:59 pm. The respective colleges will verify and approve eligible candidates for admission on 20 December from 10 am onwards to 22 December till 1 pm.

The deadline for fee payment against the second admission list is 22 December 2022. Candidates have been directed to log in to the postgraduate admissions portal to make the online payment.

Here are a few simple steps to check the DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022, when released:

Visit admission.uod.ac.in.

Search and click on the DU NCWEB PG admission 2022 second list link when available on the main page.

On the new window, a PDF file will open where candidates can check the admission list.

Download the admission list and keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

Check the DU NCWEB Admissions PG Schedule 2022 here:

Display of second admission list on 19 December

Application process begins on 20 December and ends on 21 December 2022

Colleges will verify and approve the admission of candidates from 20 to 21 December 2022

Fee payment process on 22 December up to 11:59 pm.

On 24 December 2022, Delhi University will release the third admission list for postgraduate candidates according to the schedule. For all the latest updates and information, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official university website.

