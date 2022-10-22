DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University extends CSAS round 1 till today, read details

Delhi University has extended the last date for round one of the Central Seat Allocation System, CSAS. The press release about the revised schedule has been uploaded on the official web portal of the University. As per the new schedule, candidates will now have to accept the allocated seat till 11:59 PM today, 22 October. Once the candidates have accepted the course and college allocated to them, colleges have time till 2 PM of 23 October to verify and approve the applications of the candidates selected. The last date to make online payment of application fees has also been extended till 5 PM, 24 October.

The candidates will have to accept their admission whenever offered. Only those who have got admission will be considered for seat upgradation in the CSAS upcoming rounds, if applicable. Candidates may ‘upgrade, re-order the higher preference’ from 5 PM on 25 October till 4:50 PM on 27 October 2022. The option to upgrade is only open to those who have taken part in the counselling process. The remaining candidates who have been allotted a seat in CSAS round 1 will be considered for round 2 on the basis of availability and the allocation guidelines in the CSAS policy.

What are the steps to accept the allocated seats?

All the registered candidates are required to visit the official web portal.

On the DU admissions homepage, login to account. Under the User Action Tab, go to the link – Accept Allocation.

After receiving the approval from the College Principal, candidates will be asked to move ahead with the fee payment process to confirm their admission. After all the procedures have been completed, candidates should take a printout of their DU UG admission application for future reference.

It is to be noted that the provision to accept seats will be applicable only for the round in which the DU UG seat was allocated to the candidate.

The CSAS 2022 this year has been divided into 3 phases:

Phase 1: Apply to the University of Delhi.

Phase 2: Fill in the preferences for programs and colleges.

Phase 3: Allocation and admission.

