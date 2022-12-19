DU Admissions 2022: Application process begins for Special Spot Allocation Round, check steps here

Delhi University has begun the online application process for the special spot allocation round today, 19 December 2022. Candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website of the university at du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. The varsity recently released the undergraduate admission 2022 special spot round vacant seat list. Through an official notice, DU informed that candidates can apply for the special spot allocation round on 19 December 2022. The registration process will close on 20 December 2022 at 11:59 pm. Following that, the declaration of the special spot allocation list will be released on 22 December at 10 am.

Once the special spot allocation list is out, candidates can accept the allocated seat starting 22 December at 10 am to 23 December 2022 up to 4:59 pm. Meanwhile, the respective colleges will verify and approve the online applications of candidates from 22 to 24 December 2022. Candidates should keep in mind that the deadline for online payment of admission fees by candidates is 25 December 2022 till 4:59 pm.

Check the press release on the special spot admission round here.

Here’s how to check DU UG Admissions 2022 vacant seats:

Go to Delhi University’s official site.

On the home page, look for and click on DU UG Admission 2022 special spot round vacant seats link.

As the new page opens, a PDF file will show the list of vacant seats.

Check and download the complete list.

Keep a hard copy of the DU UG Admissions 2022 vacant seats for admission purpose and future need.

Check the official notice here.

Below are a few steps on how to apply for DU Admissions 2022 Special Spot Round:

Go to the official website.

On the main site, search and click on the link provided for CSAS Portal for UG Admissions.

Then, enter the CUET roll number, date of birth, and other credentials on the admission portal.

To complete the process, enter the college and course preference based on the vacancy available. Finally, pay the application fees and submit the form.

Save, download and keep a printout of the confirmation page for future references.

It is to be noted that the special spot round is being held for the remaining vacant seats that are left in UG courses at Delhi University.

