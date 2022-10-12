DU Admission 2022: Delhi University to conclude registration process today, apply now

The Delhi University (DU) will close the registration process for Phase 1 and Phase 2 of DU Admissions 2022 today, 12 October. Candidates can apply for admission in various courses on the official websites at du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in till 4:59 pm. Based on their Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) score, candidates can submit their application form, college choices, and course preferences. Earlier, the deadline to register for DU Admissions 2022 was 10 October, but the University decided to extend it by two days. “In the larger interest of the candidates who are still in the process of deciding their preferences, the University has extended the last date of Phase I and Phase II by two days. Phase I and Phase II of CSAS will now be open for candidates till 04:59 P.M. Wednesday, October 12, 2022,” the press release reads.

Check the official notice here:

Delhi University (DU) releases admissions 2022 Phase 3 schedule. The First merit list will be released by the university on October 18. DU has extended the last date to apply for admissions for candidates till 4:59 PM on October 12. pic.twitter.com/2CB4mGyrn5 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022



Check how to apply for the DU Admission 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the link reading – “Common Seat Allocation System registration” and click on it.

Step 3: On the DU CSAS portal, candidates will have to register themselves using their CUET application number.

Step 4: Then, log in using their credentials. They will also have to click on the link provided for choice filling and updating CUET Results on the dashboard.

Step 5: Add the percentile, CUET score on the provided space and submit the preferred combinations.

Step 6: Also, proceed with the choices for courses and respective colleges.

Step 7: Finally, submit the form as asked.

Step 8: Save and download the DU Admission 2022 application form for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to apply for DU Admission 2022 on CSAS Portal.

After the DU 2022 registration link closes, the university will begin Phase 3 of the admission process. This process includes seat allocation for the candidate across colleges that are affiliated with Delhi University. Following this, the simulated list (mock allotment list) will be released by DU on 14 October. Candidates will have to check their preferences, personal details and submit their edits (if required). The first merit list will be issued by the university on 18 October 2022.

