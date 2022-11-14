DU 3rd round admission 2022: Seat acceptance for UG courses begins today; check details here

The University of Delhi (DU) has started the seat acceptance process for undergraduate (UG) courses today, 14 November. The deadline for candidates to submit their acceptance of the allocated seats is 15 November (4:59 pm). On Sunday, Delhi University released the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) Seat Allocation 3rd Merit List for Round 3. Those who have been shortlisted for the admission process can proceed with the seat acceptance form. Also, those who haven’t checked or downloaded the 3rd merit list can do so on the official website of DU at du.ac.in. The 3rd merit list can also be checked on the CSAS portal on admission.uod.ac.in.

Once the candidate accepts his/her seat, the college will approve the seat by verifying the minimum eligibility, subject mapping and validity, programme-specific eligibility, and authenticity of documents that were submitted earlier by the applicant. Only then the seats will be approved. If any candidate fails to accept the provisionally allocated seat within the given timeline, then the DU will cancel the allocation.

As per the schedule, the verification and approval of online applications by the respective colleges will also take place today (14 November). This process will end on 16 November (4:59 pm). The deadline to pay the necessary fee is 17 November at 4:59 pm.

According to reports, Delhi University is offering admission to about 70,000 undergraduate seats this year.

Check the complete schedule here.

Here’s how to check the DU 3rd merit list:

Go to admission.uod.ac.in

Look for and click on ‘round 3 seat allotment list’

On the new page, candidates need to submit their application number and password

The CSAS round 3 allotment list will appear

Check, download and save the DU 3rd merit list

Keep a printout of the university merit list for future use.

Here is the direct link.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of DU on a regular basis.

