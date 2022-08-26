DSSSB registrations to conclude on 27 August; apply for 547 TGT and other posts

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will close the online applications process tomorrow, 27 August for recruitment to various positions under Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Candidates can apply at dsssbonline.nic.in

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will close the online applications process tomorrow, 27 August for recruitment to various positions under Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The several vacancies fall under different Departments/Local/Autonomous Bodies under Advertisement number 07/2022. Interested aspirants can apply for the posts on the official website of DSSSB at dsssbonline.nic.in. “Only online applications will be accepted. Applications received through any other mode shall stand rejected automatically,” an official notice reads. Through this recruitment campaign, the DSSSB will fill up a total of 547 vacancies in the organisation. Before applying for the vacancies, candidates must read the eligibility criteria, education qualification, age limit, pay scale among others in the official notification.

Find the official notice here:

https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/sites/default/files/All-PDF/07-2022%20dsssb%20advt.%20new.pdf

Here are a few steps to apply for the DSSSB Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to DSSSB’s official portal at dsssbonline.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the new registration link and click on it. Then, complete the form to create a profile.

Step 3: Candidates need to login and apply for the desired post.

Step 4: Then, fill up the application form, upload all necessary documents, and also pay the required fee.

Step 5: Submit the DSSSB Recruitment application form and keep a printout for future purpose.

To apply for the various posts, candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Whereas, those from SC/ST/Ex-serviceman categories and even women candidates are exempted.

Vacancy Details: (Total – 547)

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)- 364 vacancies

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)- 142 posts

Deputy Manager (Accounts)- 18 openings

Junior Labour Welfare Inspector- 7 positions

Store Attendant- 6 vacancies

Assistant Store Keeper- 5 posts

Manager (Accounts)- 2 openings

Tailor Master- 1 position

Accountant- 1 vacancy

Publication Assistant- 1 post

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of One Tier/Two Tier examination scheme. After the exam, a skill test will be held wherever applicable. For more details, keep a check on the official website and read the notification completely.

