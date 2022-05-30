DSSSB declares online examination schedule for June 2022; check details here

The e-admit card is likely to be uploaded on the official website of DSSSB in the second week of June, although no exact date has been announced yet

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the dates for the online examinations which are scheduled to be held in June 2022. Interested candidates can check the examination calendar from the official website of DSSSB which is dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The recruitment drive seeks to fill 688 vacancies in various domains under several government departments of Delhi such as EDMC, NDMC, Delhi Jal Board etc.

According to the schedule, the online examination for Assistant Electrical Engineer and Assistant Law Officer or Legal Assistant will be held on 20 June. The examinations for both posts will be divided into two shifts. The organisation is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 10 vacancies for Assistant Electrical Engineer and Assistant Law Officer or Legal Assistant posts.

The examination for the Junior Electrical Engineer and Electrical Section Officers post will be held in three shifts on 22 June. The organisation requires to fill up a total of 116 vacancies for these posts.

The online examination for the Junior Civil Engineers and Civil Section Officers will be conducted from 27 June to 29 June. The examination process will be of three shifts each day.

The official notification said, "The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will hold examinations for the various postcodes of various departments, GNCTD through online mode that is Computer Based Test."

Read the notification and examination calendar here.

The e-admit card is likely to be uploaded on the official website of DSSSB in the second week of June. However, no exact date has been announced yet. The allotted examination centre and timing will be mentioned on the admit card.

As per the notification, aspirants will get notified about the admit card on their registered mobile numbers. It is also noted that candidates should update their e-mail addresses and mobile numbers for getting notifications.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for further announcements.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.