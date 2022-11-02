DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2022: Results to be declared today

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will be announcing the DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) results today, 2 November. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results on the board’s web portal at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) Online Exam was conducted from 7 to 30 March 2022. More than 60,000 candidates had appeared for the exam. This DSSSB recruitment drive is being held with the aim to fill up 434 vacancies of Assistant Teachers in the organisation.

Below are the steps to download and check the result online:

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Visit the ‘Latest Updates’ section and search for the direct result link.

Step 3: Click on the result link that reads as ” Download DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) Result Post Code 42/21″.

Step 4: You will be taken to the candidate login page.

Step 5: Fill in the personal login details as required.

Step 6: Login using your DSSSB login credentials.

Step 7: Your DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary result will appear on the screen.

Earlier, the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) started to hire candidates for the post of Librarian, Assistant Teacher (Nursery), and other vacancies. The last date for submission of the online application is 18 November. Before submission of the online application, candidates are required to ensure that they have filled correct details in each field of the online application form.

The Board had earlier released the admit card for the skill test of Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Post Code-44/21, MCD. Applicants can check and download their admit cards from the board’s portal.

The recruitment drive is being organised for 278 vacancies of Junior Secretariat Assistant under Advt 02/2021. As far as the results for the posts of Assistant Teacher are concerned, aspirants are required to keep a check on the official web portal for latest updates.

