DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Registrations open for 25 vacancies; check details here

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has opened the online application window for the engagement of graduate/diploma apprentices (engineers) for a period of one year at CHESS, Hyderabad. Candidates who are interested can register themselves for the vacancies on the official website at drdo.gov.in.

Those applying should note that the last date to register is 18 June. Through this recruitment drive, the DRDO will fill up a total of 25 vacancies.

Details on application procedure:

- Before applying for the post, interested candidates should check that they fulfill the eligibility criteria and other important norms mentioned by DRDO.

- Those with BE/BTech and Diploma should register themselves at mhrdnats.gov.in. Applicants who do not undergo the registration process are likely to be rejected.

- Applications must be submitted online through rac.gov.in or drdo.gov.in. While filling out the application form, candidates are requested to submit their correct details against all the fields, along with scanned copies of all mandatory documents.

- Applicants are directed to bring a signed printout of the application form along with their original documents at the time of joining at CHESS, Hyderabad.

- "The reservation for OBC/SC/ST/PWD/EWS candidates will be applicable as per provision of the Apprentice Act 1961, Apprenticeship (Amendment) Rules, 2015, and Apprentice Rules, 1992," as per the official notice.

- The deadline for the receipt of the DRDO Apprentice application is 21 days from the date of advertisement in the employment news. Candidates should remember that online applications after the last date will not be accepted. Incomplete or partially filled application forms will not be accepted by DRDO as well.

For educational qualifications, vacancy details, and stipend details, candidates can check the official notice here.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the percentage of marks secured by them at the essential qualification level or a personal interview, only for shortlisted aspirants, that will be held through video conferencing.

Aspirants are advised to keep a regular watch on the official website for any updates or changes. Also, all communication and query from candidates can be addressed through e-mail at hrd.chess@gov.in.

