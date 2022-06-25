Dibrugarh University Results 2022: UG semester 3 results declared at dibruexam.in, find direct links here
The Dibrugarh University has declared the result of the Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) third semester exams. Students who appeared for the BA/BSc/BCom (CBCS) Examinations can check their results by visiting the official website of the university at dibru.ac.in.
The results that has been released by the university includes the rank-wise list of roll numbers for undergraduate candidates. As per the schedule, the semester three exam were held in March 2022.
To access the result, students need to submit their details including academic year, exam name, programme, session, registration number correctly.
Below are few steps to check Dibrugarh University result 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official of the University at dibruexam.in.
Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – ‘Click Here for Grade Sheet Download’.
Step 3: Candidate then need to submit their Academic Year and Programme (UG or PG) details.
Step 4: Then enter others details like session, exam name, registration no.
Step 5: Soon, the Dibrugarh University result mark sheet will appear on screen.
Step 6: Candidates are requested to check and then download the result.
Below are the direct links to check results:
In the result document, Controller of examinations Dr PK Kakoty mentioned that the semester 3 exam results have been prepared as per the existing Dibrugarh University rules and regulations of the examination concerned.
Authorities said that in order to ensure accuracy in the result, utmost care has been taken. Also, if any error is detected then it will be rectified as per university rules. The candidate has to bring it to the notice of the Controller of Examinations within 1 (one) month from the date of declaration of result.
