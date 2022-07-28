Dental Surgeon Exam 2022: MPPSC issues final answer key, check steps to download

A cut off list for the MPPSC Dental Surgeon post will also be released on the official website along with the declaration of the MPPSC Dental Surgeon result. The cut off list is curated based on a specific criteria

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the final answer key of the Dental Surgeon Exam 2022. Those who have appeared in the exam can download the answer keys from the official website of the Commission at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC Dental Surgeon Exam 2022 was conducted on 3 July and was conducted to fill a total of 193 vacancies. The exam was conducted in an OMR-based offline mode and the result will be declared on the basis of the final answer key.

What are the steps to download the MPPSC Dental Surgeon final answer key?

Step 1: Go to the official site of the Commission at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the link that reads “Model Answer and Response Sheet”.

Step 3: Click on the Dental Surgeon final answer key link.

Step 4: The Dental Surgeon answer key will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the MPPSC Dental Surgeon answer key and print it out for future reference

A cut off list for the MPPSC Dental Surgeon post will also be released on the official website along with the declaration of the MPPSC Dental Surgeon result. The cut off list is curated based on a specific criteria. These criteria include number of candidates, number of vacancies, difficulty level of the exam and category of the candidate, etc.

The candidates should know that the result will be declared in the form of a merit list which will contain the details of the shortlisted candidates. These shortlisted candidates will then proceed further for the final Interview/ Viva round. Once both the steps have been followed, the final merit list of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the post of dental surgeon will be released.

For regular updates related to the Dental Surgeon exam results, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.

Here is the direct link to the Dental Surgeon answer key.

