Delhi University UG admissions 2022: DU releases second seat allocation result; check steps
Candidates must accept their allotted seats from today (31 October) to 1 November 2022. They also need to pay a fee to confirm their admission after getting approval from the college
The University of Delhi (UoD) has released the round 2 allotment list for undergraduate (UG) admissions. Candidates can check and download the CSAS second merit list via the official websites- admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in. While checking the DU CSAS round 2 merit list, applicants must sign in using their CUET application number, password, and captcha code on the portal. With the release of the allotment list, candidates can accept their seats from 10 am today, 31 October, to 4:59 pm on 1 November. It is to be noted that if aspirants fail to finalise their seats within the given timeframe, then their seat allotment will be cancelled by the varsity.
After the applicant accepts the seat, the respective college will check the eligibility and the uploaded documents. The second merit list of Delhi University includes the candidate’s rank and seat assigned to them based on the course and colleges they have applied to.
Steps to check DU Round 2 Allotment List:
- Go to the official website
- Search and click on the DU round 2 CSAS allotment list that is on the homepage.
- As the new page opens, candidates have to submit their log-in credentials on the portal.
- The CSAS round 2 seat allotment list will appear on the screen.
- Save and download the CSAS round two allotment list.
- Keep a print out of the CSAS round two allotment list for further reference.
Candidates must click on the “accept allocation” tab after checking their seat allotment result. They also need to pay a fee to confirm their admission after getting approval from the college. According to the schedule, the verification round will close on 2 November. The last date to submit admission fees is 3 November 2022.
For more details, keep checking the official website of Delhi University.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
MAH CET Counselling 2022: Final merit list released for MBA, MMS course; check steps
Maharashtra cell has released the final merit list for all India category and Maharashtra state candidates for the academic year 2022 to 2023
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 provisional seat result likely to release today
Students will be able to raise grievances, if any. MCC will declare the final seat allotment result for NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 on 21 October
AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: Final phase registration begins today, check steps
The processing fee for the OC/BC category candidates is Rs 1,200 and for SC/ST applicants, the fee is Rs 600. Check the complete schedule here