Delhi University UG admissions 2022: DU releases second seat allocation result; check steps

The University of Delhi (UoD) has released the round 2 allotment list for undergraduate (UG) admissions. Candidates can check and download the CSAS second merit list via the official websites- admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in. While checking the DU CSAS round 2 merit list, applicants must sign in using their CUET application number, password, and captcha code on the portal. With the release of the allotment list, candidates can accept their seats from 10 am today, 31 October, to 4:59 pm on 1 November. It is to be noted that if aspirants fail to finalise their seats within the given timeframe, then their seat allotment will be cancelled by the varsity.

After the applicant accepts the seat, the respective college will check the eligibility and the uploaded documents. The second merit list of Delhi University includes the candidate’s rank and seat assigned to them based on the course and colleges they have applied to.

Steps to check DU Round 2 Allotment List:

Go to the official website

Search and click on the DU round 2 CSAS allotment list that is on the homepage.

As the new page opens, candidates have to submit their log-in credentials on the portal.

The CSAS round 2 seat allotment list will appear on the screen.

Save and download the CSAS round two allotment list.

Keep a print out of the CSAS round two allotment list for further reference.

Candidates must click on the “accept allocation” tab after checking their seat allotment result. They also need to pay a fee to confirm their admission after getting approval from the college. According to the schedule, the verification round will close on 2 November. The last date to submit admission fees is 3 November 2022.

For more details, keep checking the official website of Delhi University.

