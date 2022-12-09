Delhi University will conclude the online registration process against second-round seat allotment for Post Graduate admissions today, 9 December 2022. The university invited applications for post-graduate programmes on 8 December. Aspirants won’t be allowed to submit their applications after 5 pm. Candidates who have been enlisted in the DU PG second list of admission can accept the allotment and apply for the colleges through the official website of Delhi University.

Delhi University has prepared the merit list based on the marks secured by the candidates in the qualifying examination. According to the press release brought out by the authority, students can pay the requisite fee against the Round 2 merit list till 10 December, 11:59 pm. Candidates who received seats in the PG Round 2 merit list can verify and confirm their admissions by showing up at the assigned colleges by 1 pm on 10 December.

Necessary Documents:

Passport size photograph

Scanned signature

A valid ID proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter’s Identity Card, Pan Card, Passport or Driving License )

Date of Birth proof such as the Class 10 certificate

Caste certificate (if any)

Steps to register for DU PG Second list seat allotment:

Go to the official DU site.

Visit the exclusive portal for PG admission and log in to it to go through the application process.

Next, the application form will appear on the screen.

Fill in the form with relevant details.

Upload the required documents (as noted above) and pay the necessary application fee.

Download the admission letter and take out a printed hard copy for future reference.

After the Round 2 Admission process is completed, the third admission list will be published on the DU website on 12 December 2022. The admission process using the third merit list will commence afterwards and is slated to be done by 15 December. Students are instructed to navigate the official portal for more details on the Delhi University PG admission.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.