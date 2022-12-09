Delhi University to end registration against 2nd round PG seat allotment today; details here
According to the press release brought out by the authority, students are enabled to pay the requisite fee against the Round 2 merit list till 10 December, 11:59 pm
Delhi University will conclude the online registration process against second-round seat allotment for Post Graduate admissions today, 9 December 2022. The university invited applications for post-graduate programmes on 8 December. Aspirants won’t be allowed to submit their applications after 5 pm. Candidates who have been enlisted in the DU PG second list of admission can accept the allotment and apply for the colleges through the official website of Delhi University.
Delhi University has prepared the merit list based on the marks secured by the candidates in the qualifying examination. According to the press release brought out by the authority, students can pay the requisite fee against the Round 2 merit list till 10 December, 11:59 pm. Candidates who received seats in the PG Round 2 merit list can verify and confirm their admissions by showing up at the assigned colleges by 1 pm on 10 December.
Necessary Documents:
- Passport size photograph
- Scanned signature
- A valid ID proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter’s Identity Card, Pan Card, Passport or Driving License )
- Date of Birth proof such as the Class 10 certificate
- Caste certificate (if any)
Steps to register for DU PG Second list seat allotment:
- Go to the official DU site.
- Visit the exclusive portal for PG admission and log in to it to go through the application process.
- Next, the application form will appear on the screen.
- Fill in the form with relevant details.
- Upload the required documents (as noted above) and pay the necessary application fee.
- Download the admission letter and take out a printed hard copy for future reference.
After the Round 2 Admission process is completed, the third admission list will be published on the DU website on 12 December 2022. The admission process using the third merit list will commence afterwards and is slated to be done by 15 December. Students are instructed to navigate the official portal for more details on the Delhi University PG admission.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
IIFT MBA 2023: NTA opens correction window, check steps to make changes
The IIFT MBA entrance exam is scheduled to be held on 18 December 2022. It will be held in a computer-based test mode for a duration of 120 minutes (2 hours) from 10 am to 12 noon
KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat matrix, option entry begin today; check details
According to the revised KCET Round 2 schedule, the seat matrix will be available after 3 pm and the web options entry by the eligible candidates will begin from 5 pm onwards
AILET 2023: Admit card out today at National Law University Delhi; check steps to download
As per the schedule, the AILET 2023 exam will be held on 11 December 2022. Check the steps to download AILET 2023 admit card