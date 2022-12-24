Delhi University Recruitment: Applications invited for 106 Assistant Professors
The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview, and they need to report with their testimonials/certificates with valid photo ID
The Delhi University (DU) Shyam Lal College (SLC) has invited applications for permanent Assistant Professor posts. The application deadline is 4 January 2023, or two weeks from the publishing of advertisements in employment news. The employment news was released in Issue no 39, 24-30 December 2022. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of SLC. This recruitment drive aims to fill 106 vacancies for Assistant professors across various departments. Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. SC/ST/PWD and female candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. Payment of the application form has to be done via online mode only, through a debit card, credit card, or Net Banking.
It should be noted that the applicants who are applying for more than one post or department need to apply separately and also pay the fees. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview, and they need to report with their testimonials/certificates with a valid photo ID.
SLC recruitment: Steps to apply for the posts:
Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of SLC, click on “Advertisement for the post of Assistant Professors in the various departments on a permanent basis”.
Step 2: Now, continuing by pressing the link which reads as “Online Applications are invited for various Teaching posts on Permanent Basis”.
Step 3: Properly fill out the application form, then pay the required application fee.
Step 4: Upload all the asked documents.
Step 5: Go through your form, download it, and take out its hard copy for future reference.
Alternatively, you can directly reach the registration window by clicking here
SLC is a co-educational constituent college of DU. Renowned entrepreneur and visionary Padmashree (late) Shri Shyam Lal Gupta founded SLC in 1964. National Assessment and Accreditation has given Shyam Lal College, New Delhi a B+ grade of accreditation. As per the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020, it is also ranked 69th among colleges.
