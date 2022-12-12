Delhi University PG third round admission list 2022 out today; check steps to download

Delhi University (DU) will issue the Round 3 postgraduate (PG) merit list 2022 today, 12 December. The admission list will be released for various postgraduate programmes. Students who appeared in the DU entrance test can check the Round 3 admission list on the official websites at admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in, once it is out. Once the merit list has been released, candidates who qualify for admission can register from 13 December (10 am onwards) till 14 December 2022 (11:59 pm). The respective department or colleges will approve the applications of the registered candidates from 13 December (10 am) to 15 December (1 pm).

As per the schedule, the deadline to submit the application fee is up to 11:59 pm on 15 December 2022. It is to be noted that the DU PG admission list will be based on the entrance or merit score. The admission list will include details like candidate name, roll number, combined rank, allotted department/college, and category among other details.

Check the DU PG admission 2022 schedule here.

Here’s how to download the DU PG Round 3 Admission List 2022:

Go to admission.uod.ac.in

Search and click on the DU PG admission link. Then select the desired course for the Round 3 merit list.

The DU PG third admission list will appear on the screen.

Check and download the admission list (PDF file) for future need.

Keep a hard copy of the DU PG 3rd merit list for admission purposes.

While applying for admission, candidates will have to upload a set of documents which include self attested copies of their Class 10 certificate, valid id proof, caste certificate (if needed) as well as passport size photograph and scanned signature,

For more details and updates, kindly keep checking the official website of DU.

