The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) under Delhi University will begin the admission process against special cut-off today, 16 November. According to the admission schedule released by the university, the special cut-off list admission process will continue till 17 November 2022.

It is to be noted that the cut-off list was recently released by the authorities. The colleges will complete the admission approvals against the special cut-off till 18 November. DU NCWEB cut off 2022 includes the candidate’s category, college and course-wise score/marks based on the best of four marks scored by candidates in the qualifying exam or Class 12. CUET scores will not be taken into consideration for DU NCWEB admission.

What are the steps for downloading the special cut-off list?

Step 1: Visit the official NCWEB web portal at ncweb.du.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the admission tab on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: On the left side, go to the NCWEB tab.

Step 5: The special cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will then appear on the screen.

Step 6: Click on the course you have applied for and download the cut-off for the same.

Here is the direct link for NCWEB admissions:

https://ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

Earlier, the NCWEB had released the first special cut-off on 15 November. It is to be noted that the first special cut-off is for those aspirants who were eligible but could not/ did not take admission in the earlier cutoffs released.

DU NCWEB special cutoff list release: 15 November 2022

DU NCWEB Admission on the basis of that special cutoff list: 16 to 17 November 2022

Last date of approval by respective colleges: 18 November 2022

Last date for the admission fees payment: 19 November 2022

DU NCWEB 4th cut off list release date: 22 November 2022

DU NCWEB 5th cut-off date release date: 29 November 2022

