Delhi University introduces Financial Support Scheme for EWS students, check details here

Delhi University (DU) has announced a Financial Support Scheme for all varsity students who fall under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. The university made the announcement on its official social media handle. Students should note that the fee waiver scheme includes all components of fees paid by candidates except the examination and hostel fee. Students will be offered a fee waiver by DU based on their annual family income. Candidates who want to avail the facility for the DU FSS Scheme 2022 must visit the official website at www.du.ac.in. The last date to apply for the scheme is 12 December 2022 till 4 pm.

Check the post here:



Check the steps on how to apply for Delhi University Financial Support Scheme:

Step 1: Go to www.du.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Dean of Students’ Welfare’ link that is on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the Financial Support Scheme link

Step 4: Then, download the application form and fill up all the required details

Step 5: To complete the process, submit the application form to your college

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future use

Find the direct link here.

Delhi University has allotted two categories for EWS students:

Category 1: If the income of the family is less than Rs 4 lakh annually, then up to 100 percent of the fee can be waived.

Category 2: If the income of the family is between Rs 4 lakh- Rs 8 lakh per year, then up to 50 percent of the fee can be waived.

For more details, read the official notice as well as keep a check on the main page.

