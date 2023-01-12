Delhi Police Recruitment 2023: Notification for Constable, MTS to release soon; check details
Once the recruitment notification is out, candidates can read it on the official website at https://delhipolice.gov.in/recruitments. More details on the main website
Delhi Police, Shanti Sewa Nyaya is expected to release the official recruitment notice for constable and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) posts anytime soon. Once the notification is released, candidates can read it on the official website at – delhipolice.gov.in/recruitments. Delhi Police will recruit a total of 6,433 vacancies for the post of Constable (Executive) Male/Female and 811 openings under various trades of MTS (Civilian) for the year 2023. The tentative date for the online application process to begin is 1 March. The last date to apply and pay the examination fee for the constable and MTS posts is 31 March. Those applying will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 100 that needs to be made through SBI Net Banking or Credit Card or Debit Card or SBI Challan.
Vacancy Details of Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023:
Constable Executive Male (4,310 posts) and Female (2,123 posts)
1.General: 2,691 and 1,324
2.EWS: 468 and 231
3.OBC: 239 and 118
4.SC: 673 and 118
5.ST: 239 and 119
Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies: (Total 811)
-General: 381
-EWS: 80
-OBC: 270
-SC: 23
-ST: 87
The Delhi Police constable recruitment includes several stages which are a written examination, physical fitness test, medical examination, and final selection. Candidates applying for the posts should be a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum age of 27 years (for the general category) at the time of application. Apart from age criteria, candidates must also hold a class 10 or its equivalent pass certificate from a recognised board.
Details on Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Exam:
The written (recruitment) examination will be a multiple-choice-based test. It will assess the candidate’s knowledge of general awareness, arithmetic ability, and reasoning. The physical fitness exam for the same includes a 1.6-km race that needs to be completed in 6 minutes and 30 seconds.
Those who are selected as constables will have to undergo training before joining the Delhi Police force.
