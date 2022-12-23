Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Registration deadline ends today; check steps to apply

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi will close the online registration process for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 today, 23 December 2022. Parents and guardians who want to enroll their children in private unaided recognised schools of Delhi for the academic year 2023 to 2024 can apply for admission by registering details of their ward on the DoE website. When applying online, they will also have to pay a registration fee of Rs 25. The application process began on 1 December 2022. It is to be noted that for nursery admission, the candidate must be at least four years of age. For KG (pre-primary) admission, students should be of five years and for Class 1, they should be at least six years old as of 31 March 2023.

According to the admission schedule, the first merit list of selected students will be issued on 20 January 2023. With the release of the first merit list, parents/guardians will proceed further with the admission process from 21 to 30 January 2023. The second merit list for the same is scheduled to be declared on 6 February 2023. The admission process for Delhi Nursery 2023 will conclude on 17 March next year.

Find the admission schedule and official notice here.

Here’s how to apply for the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023:

Visit DoE Delhi’s official website.

Search and click on the link provided for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 that is on the homepage.

On the new page, enter a registered mobile number and other details to log in.

Then fill up the application form and upload all necessary documents.

To complete the process, pay the required fee and submit the form.

Save, download and keep a printout for future use.

Here’s the direct link to apply.

For more related updates, read the official notice as well as keep a check on DoE’s official website.

