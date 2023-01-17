Directorate of Education, Delhi will issue Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 first merit list on 20 January. The merit list will be placed on the notice board of the respective schools. Parents or guardians can check the merit list on the school’s official website as well. The admission related queries of the parents against the first list will be addressed between 21 and 30 January 2023. The second selection list, along with the waiting list, will be released on 6 February 2023. The admission process for the academic session 2023-24 will conclude on 17 March 2023.

The purchase of the prospectus of the school by the parents is optional. Almost all schools have additional points for children who have their siblings studying in the school and those who have a parent who is an alum of the institute.

It is to be noted that the Delhi Nursery admission process is being conducted for children who are at least four years old for nursery admission, five years for admission to KG (pre-primary), and at least six years for Class 1, as of 31 March 2023. Private schools are required to reserve at least 25 percent of the seats for candidates from disadvantaged groups, economically disadvantaged students, and students with disabilities for the 2023-24 academic session.

Check the official notice of DoE here:

https://www.edudel.nic.in/upload/upload_2021_22/9483_9492_dt_21112022.PDF

The total number of available seats and the entry-level details have already been released by all the schools. Parents should keep a check on the DoE’s official web portal for latest updates.

