Delhi Judiciary Preliminary examination result out; check delhihighcourt.nic.in

The result of the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2022 has been declared by the Delhi High Court. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can check their scores by visiting the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Those who qualify for the DJS prelims test will then have to appear for the Delhi Judicial Service (DJS Main) exam 2022. This year, around 978 applicants have been selected to appear for the Delhi Judicial Service exam 2022, as per the merit list.

As per the schedule, the DJS Main written examination will be conducted on 11 and 12 June 2022. This exam will consist of four important papers including General Legal Knowledge and Language, Civil Law-1, Civil Law-2, and Criminal Law.

Here are a few steps to check the Delhi Judiciary prelims result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on “Recruitment Results” under Public Notices that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, click on the result link that appears for Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination-2022

Step 4: Soon, the DJS prelims result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Candidates are requested to download and keep a printout of the same.

The Delhi Judicial Service Prelims 2022 (Objective type test) was conducted on 24 April. The answer keys for the same were released on 28 April on the official website. Through this recruitment drive, the Delhi High Court will fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

Find merit list to Delhi's Judiciary DJS result merit list 2022

Selection procedure:

Applicants who are seeking a job in the judicial service should note that the Delhi Judiciary Exam 2022 will comprise a preliminary examination, mains examination which is a written test, and a viva-voce. For more details and updates, applicants are advised to keep a regular check on the official website.

