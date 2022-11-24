The Delhi High Court recently declared the Delhi Judicial Service Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the written examination results can be viewed on the Delhi High Court’s official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in by candidates. The test took place on 11 and 12 June at several testing locations in the state. The shortlisted candidates are required to submit one set of self-attested copies of the documents as per instructions of the authorities to the Joint Registrar, Room No. 210, 2nd Floor, Administrative Block, Delhi High Court till 29 November.

For the viva voce, 301 applicants who have cleared the Delhi Judicial Service Mains exam have been shortlisted.

What are the steps to check the Delhi Judicial Service Result 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link of the notice available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page with the notification will appear in front of you where candidates can click on the Delhi Judicial Service Result 2022 link.

Step 4: A PDF file will then open.

Step 5: Download it for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the Delhi High Court notification:

https://delhihighcourt.nic.in/uploads/public_notice/1812262377637cbcae13d57.pdf

The recruitment drive is being organised to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

What is the selection process?

Delhi Judiciary Exam 2022 consisted of an objective type Preliminary Examination with 25 percent negative marking, Mains Examination (Written) and Viva-Voce.

The recruitment for the post of Law Research Assistant on a contractual basis is also happening and the last date to apply for the same is 30 November.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.