Delhi forest guard PET /PST admit card out, find out how to download

The Department of Forests and Wildlife, Delhi, has issued the admit card for Forest Guard Physical Standard Test (PST), and Physical Endurance Test (PET). Candidates can download their admit card from the official website at forest.delhigovt.nic.in.

The PST/PET for the Forest Guard is supposed to be conducted on 8 August at National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo) at 4 am.

It is to be noted that the PST/PET is being held for those candidates only who had cleared the Computer Based Test as per the notification released earlier.

The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 226 vacancies, the details of which are as follows:

Forest Guard: 211 vacancies

Forest Ranger: 4 vacancies

Wildlife Guard: 11 vacancies

What are the steps to download the PST/PET admit card?

Step 1: Go to the website forest.delhigovt.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage,click on Forest Guard admit card link under the latest news section

Step 3: Click on the PDF file link

Step 4: A new PDF would open in the separate window

Step 5: Go to the admit card link present there

Step 6: A new window asking for your User ID and Password would open

Step 7: Fill in your details and submit

Step 8: The admit card would appear on your screen

Step 9: Download and save your PST/PET admit card

It is to be noted that no candidate would be allowed to enter the examination hall without their PST/PET admit card and they will be required to carry original as well as self-attested copy of the following documents:

System generated application form along with the issued admit card.

Marksheet of the Secondary School Exam that has the Date of Birth of the candidate.

All educational degrees and certificates are required to be carried along.

SC/ST/OBC or other category certificate issued by a competent authority.

Those who are already working in the Government Departments will be required to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their employer.

Candidates will be required to carry a valid ID proof along with all the other documents mentioned in the call letter.

Those appearing in the exam should carry 4 passport size photographs with them.

Here is the direct link to download the PST/PET admit card

Here is the official notification regarding the PST/PET

For more details, please log in to the official website of the Delhi forest department.

