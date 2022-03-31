Bihar Board Class 10 result released on official website; 78.8% of students clear test, Ramayani Roy tops exam
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 10 Board Results 2022 today, 31 March. Students can check their marks by visiting the BSEB's official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
To access the results, candidates need to provide credentials like their roll code and roll number. Apart from the official website, students can further check the BSEB Class 10 results on biharboardonline.com and onlinebseb.in.
The result is not only the fastest but also the best in recent times. As many as 78.88 percent of students who appeared for the exam passed the paper. The pass percentage is a slight jump from 2021 when 78.17 percent of students passed.
Eight students have been placed in the top 5 ranks. They are Ramayani Roy, Saniya Kumari, Vivek Kumar Thakur, Pragya Kumari, Nirjala Kumari, Anurag Kumar, Susen Kumar and Nikhil Kumar. Meanwhile, 47 students have been placed in the top 10 ranks of the Bihar board 10th Result 2022.
Here are the toppers and their ranks
- Rank 1: Ramayani Roy with 487 marks
- Rank 2: Saniya Kumari with 486 marks
Rank 2: Vivek Kumar Thakur with 486 marks
- Rank 3: Prayaga Kumari with 485 marks
- Rank 4: Nirjala Kumari with 484 marks
- Rank 5: Anurag Kumar with 483 marks
Rank 5: Susan Kumar with 483 marks
Rank 5: Nikhil Kumar with 483 marks
Bihar Board Class 10 results in numbers
- Total appeared: 16,11,099
- Passed: 12,86,971
- Pass percentage: 79.88%
Students should note that the Bihar board Matric result 2022-mark sheets will include specifics like the name of the candidate, roll code, roll number, student’s registration number, marks obtained in each subject, qualifying status and total marks.
Simple steps to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2022:
- Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- Search and click on the result link available on the homepage
- Enter your login credentials or details correctly on the BSEB portal
- After providing all required details, select the submit option
- The BSEB Matric result 2022 will appear on the screen, within a few seconds
- Take a print out of the BSEB Matric result for further use or reference
Students can also directly check their exam results on this console:
Who can apply for compartmental exams?
For a second chance to clear the BSEB matric exam 2022, candidates can also choose the option of a compartment exam. The option, however, will be available to only students who have failed in one or two subjects. Students who have failed more than two subjects will have to reappear for BSEB matric exams next year.
This year, about 17 lakh students registered themselves for Class 10 final exams, according to reports. As per the schedule set by the Board, the exams were held from 17 and 24 February.
Students had to write their Class 10 exams in two shifts; the first shift was held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the second shift was from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.
Earlier on 8 March, the official answer key for objective-type questions was released by the BSEB. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the BSEB Class 10 answer key till 11 March.
To qualify for Bihar Board Class 10 examination, students need to secure a minimum of 30 percent marks. All candidates need to secure the minimum qualifying marks in individual papers as well. Students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks (either in one or two subjects) can take up the compartment exam, the dates for which will be notified by the Board in due course of time.
