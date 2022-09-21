CUG Admissions 2022: Registration process to conclude on 24 September

The Central University of Gujarat (CUG) has begun the application process for admissions to different undergraduate and integrated PG courses. Applicants who want to apply for the different courses at the university can do so on the official web portal at cug.ac.in. The application process for the same will continue till 24 September, 9 PM. Candidates will be required to register themselves via the CUET Score and then the application form is to be filled. In order to take part in the Central University of Gujarat UG admission process, the candidates who have qualified the CUET UG exam have to pay a non-refundable registration fee. The merit list will be released for the registered candidates only. They should meet the eligibility criteria so that the candidature of an aspirant is not affected at a later stage.

What are the steps to register for CUG admissions?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university at cug.ac.in.

Step 2: Fill in your credentials like the CUET application number and password in the login window present on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your details and deposit the CUG application fee.

Step 4: Go and click on the submit button to deposit your application form

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your CUG registration form for future use.

After the last date of online counselling, the 1st merit list will be declared by the university.

Here is the direct link to the admissions notification.

The CUET 2022 result was declared on 16 September. The CUET UG exam was held from 15 July to 30 August in 6 phases for admissions in about 90 universities, including 44 central universities.

Central University of Gujarat is a public university situated in Gandhinagar. The university has begun the admission process for UG and PG courses. Admissions to UG and PG courses will be done through CUET UG and CUET PG scores respectively. The Gujarat based university offers 2 UG courses, 18 PG courses, and 12 doctoral courses. Admission to these courses is done through online registration.

