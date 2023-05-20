The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently declared that the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 has been cancelled for students from Jammu and Kashmir. However, the cancellation applies only to specific dates.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar, officially announced that the CUET UG 2023, originally planned to take place from 21 to 25 May, will not be held in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

NTA has notified that CUET UG 2023 will proceed as planned to start from 26 May in Jammu and Kashmir. Simultaneously, the NTA has emailed each candidate individually using their registered email address, providing them with the official public notice regarding the revised exam schedule.

According to the official announcement, a remarkable total of 87,309 individual candidates have registered from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The notification highlighted that this represents a significant growth in the number of registered candidates compared to the previous year.

The release further stated that NTA is keen on addressing the candidates’ needs and ensuring convenience for the students from Jammu and Kashmir. As a result, the NTA is actively considering the option of establishing temporary centres in Kashmir to facilitate the examination process.

It was earlier reported that the students from Jammu and Kashmir were assigned examination centres in Punjab. In response to this, the UGC Chief had clarified to The Indian Express that this arrangement was made due to the fact that the higher number of examination centres had resulted in the exhaustion of all available NTA exam centres.

Furthermore, he clarified that the city intimation slips were issued with ample time in advance, allowing students to organise their travel plans accordingly. Nonetheless, following numerous requests from students residing in Jammu and Kashmir, the NTA has made the decision to cancel the CUET UG 2023 exams scheduled for 21 to 25 May.

In addition, the NTA has chosen to delay the CUET UG 2023 examination in Manipur. Following an assessment of the prevailing law and order conditions in the state, the NTA revealed that the CUET exam will now start from 29 May.

