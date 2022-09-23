CUET UG 2022: UGC releases tentative admission schedule, check details

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a tentative timeline for admissions in undergraduate courses on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 in central universities. Taking to Twitter, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh informed about the same. “UGC has collected a tentative timeline and other details of Admission in UG Programmes on the basis of CUET- 2022 in different Central Universities,” reads the tweet on his official handle. He further mentioned that students are encouraged to visit the UGC link under the “Notices” section. Information like the admission process, last dates to apply, university portals, tentative admission calendar, criteria for preparing merit list on the basis of CUET 2022 scores, and date for the commencement of classes are mentioned on the combined list.

Candidates should note that the admissions to all central universities such as Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Allahabad University, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), and Jamia Millia Islamia among others will be conducted on the basis of CUET 2022 scores.

In total, there are 45 Central Universities which come under the purview of CUET. The complete schedule and links are mentioned in the official notice.

According to reports, Delhi University has received more than 6.4 lakh applications so far. This is the largest of the various central universities. The choice of the university was asked to candidates at the time of filling out the CUET 2022 application forms. But fresh registrations can now be done as well. Students are advised to go through the official notification and keep checking the website for more details.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results for the debut edition of the CUET last Friday. According to the agency, at least 12 candidates scored 100 percentile normalised scores in all five subjects, while 104 candidates got the perfect score in four subjects.

CUET is currently the second biggest entrance exam in India, whereas, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET-UG) stands first.

