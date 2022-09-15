CUET UG 2022 results to release today, check steps to download

Along with the CUET UG 2022 result, the agency will also issue the CUET final answer key and individual scorecards on the website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) result today, 15 September. As soon as the CUET UG results are declared, students can check their scores on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. According to reports, the agency will release the CUET UG 2022 results at 12 pm. According to the schedule set by the agency, the CUET UG exam was conducted in six phases. It began on 15 July and concluded on 30 August in 489 centres in 259 cities in India and nine cities outside. This year, over 14.9 lakh students registered for the entrance test.

Along with the CUET UG 2022 result, the agency will also issue the CUET final answer key and individual scorecards on the website. On 13 September, NTA opened the CUET application correction window. The CUET UG 2022 application form correction window was active till 10 am today (15 September). Candidates were allowed to make changes to sections like name, gender, category, mother’s name, father’s name, date of birth, and choice of universities.

Students can check these links for the CUET UG 2022 results cuet.samarth.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Here’s how to check the CUET UG 2022 Results:

Step 1: Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the designated CUET UG 2022 result link that will be made available after release.

Step 3: Then enter the credentials like the NTA CUET application number and date of birth on the portal.

Step 4: Candidates should check their scores and download the CUET 2022 result.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the CUET 2022 result for future purposes.

On 8 September, NTA issued the CUET UG answer key. Candidates were allowed to send feedback and raise objections against the answer key till 10 September.

For more details, keep checking the official website of NTA.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.