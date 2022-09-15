CUET UG 2022: Result to be declared at 10 pm today, details here

The CUET UG exam was conducted in six phases. The examination process started on 15 July and concluded on 30 August. This year, over 14.9 lakh students registered for the entrance test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the results for the debut edition of the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) result today, 15 September. The University Grant Commission (UGC) Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar has notified that the results will be made available by around 10 PM on the official website of CUET which is – cuet.samarth.ac.in. As per NTA’s devised timetable, the CUET UG exam, the gateway for undergraduate admission in different courses, was administered in six phases. The examination process started on 15 July and concluded on 30 August. Examinees were allotted in various exam centres in 489 locations throughout 259 cities in India and 9 foreign cities. More than 14.9 lakh candidates enrolled themselves to take the entrance exam this year.

The agency will publish the CUET final answer key and individual scorecards on the website in addition to the CUET UG 2022 result. The NTA released the CUET UG provisional answer key on 8 September. In case of any doubt with any of the answers, aspirants could submit feedback and raise objections to the answer key by 10 September.

The NTA also opened a correction window for the CUET application forms on 13 September. Candidates were permitted to make their necessary changes to the forms till today up to 10 am. Changes to the segments like applicant’s name, gender, category, mother’s name, father’s name, date of birth, and preferred universities were allowed.

Steps to follow while downloading CUET UG 2022 Result:

Visit the CUET site, https://cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Search for the CUET UG 2022 result link and click on it.

On the portal, key in your login information, including your NTA CUET Application Number and Date of Birth.

A window will appear to show the CUET 2022 result.

Download the mark sheet and keep a printed copy of the CUET 2022 result for your records.

For any further details, keep the official website of NTA in check.

