CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 admit card released, here's how to download

The exam will be conducted at 489 examination centres across 259 cities in India and 9 cities outside India. Those candidates who were unable to take part in the examination in the earlier phases, will be allowed to take part in Phase 6 exam

National Testing Agency, NTA has issued the CUET Admit Card UG 2022 for the Phase 6 exams. Candidates who are supposed to reappear for the Phase 6 of the Common University Entrance Test, CUET can now download the admit cards for the test from the official web portal at cuet.samarth.ac.in. According to the official notice released by the agency, the phase 6 of the test is supposed to happen on 24, 25, 26 and 30 August, 2022. A total of 2.86 lakh candidates will be appearing for the CUET UG phase 6 examination. The exam will be conducted at 489 examination centres across 259 cities in India and 9 cities outside India.

Those candidates who were unable to take part in the examination in the earlier phases either due to technical reasons or because of the cancellation of the Centre, will be allowed to take part in Phase 6 exam.

What are the steps to download CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card?

Go to the official web portal of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Go to the link that reads, “Download CUET UG Admit Card” on the homepage.

Go to login under the Candidates Activity section.

Fill in your credentials like the application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Now, click on the “Download Admit Card” option.

Your CUET UG Admit Card will be appearing on the screen.

Download your admit card and print it out for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download the Phase 6 admit card.

Candidates must remember to carry their admit cards with them to their respective exam centres. Candidates without the admit cards will not be allowed to appear for the CUET 2022 exam.

On the admit card, the applicants are advised to check if their names, photographs and other details including CUET application form number are correct. If there are any issues in that, the applicants are required to contact NTA and get the errors in their admit card corrected.

NTA has started a grievance redressal e-mail, the candidates should mention their application number while sending their complaints to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.