CUET UG 2022: NTA releases exam schedule, registration window reopens at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) exam will be conducted between 15 July and 10 August. The exam will be conducted in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside the country, as per the official notice by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam schedule has been released on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Since, this is the only exam for admission to UG courses at Central Universities, the registration has been opened one last time for the candidates who wish to apply. All those who are interested to apply for the exam are required to visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in and complete the application process.

Here is the official notice regarding the exam schedule.

Important Dates

The Registration and correction starts on 23 June (09:00 am onwards)

Registration and correction concludes on 24 June (till 11:50 pm)

What are the steps to register for the CUET UG Exam?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Online’ to register.

Step 3: Fill in your details like name, valid e-mail id, program applied for, date of birth, mobile number, and verification code that is displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Once the application is submitted, the generated application number and password will be sent to the registered email address and mobile number.

Step 5: Login by entering your application number and password and fill up the CUCET 2022 application form.

Step 6: Scan and upload your signature along with a recent passport-sized photograph in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Select your preferred examination centres.

Step 8: Enter the university and CUET UG programme details you want to get into

Step 9: Pay your registration fee and submit your CUET UG 2022 form.

Step 10: Print your CUET form for future reference.

The date of CUET UG admit card release has not been announced yet. The applicants are advised to check the official website for latest updates.

