CUET UG 2022: NTA releases answer key at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check direct link

Along with the provisional answer key, NTA has also released the CUET UG 2022 question papers with candidates’ recorded responses

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test – Undergraduate (CUET- UG) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the CUET UG provisional answer key from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Along with the provisional answer key, NTA has also released the CUET UG 2022 question papers with candidates’ recorded responses. Through these response sheets, candidates can calculate their marks in the exam. To download the CUET UG provisional answer key, students have to log in using their respective application number, password, and captcha code on the portal.

“Candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” reads the notification.

Find the official notice here.

Here’s how to download the CUET UG 2022 Answer Key:

Step 1: Go to the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Sign in’ tab (top right-hand corner).

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates have to enter the required credentials like application number, password along with security pin. Then click log in.

Step 4: The CUET UG 2022 provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Aspirants must check the provisional answer key and verify the responses too.

Step 6: Save and download the CUET UG 2022 provisional answer key.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the CUET UG 2022 answer key for future reference.

Check the direct link here.

It is to be noted that the CUET UG 2022 answer key objection window is available online till 10 September for all six phases. The agency will not accept any challenge by a candidate without the processing fee or any other medium. Once the objection window is closed, the panel of experts will verify all the grievances received and will issue the CUET UG final answer key and result shortly.

Candidates can contact the concerned department at 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in for any clarification related to CUET UG.

