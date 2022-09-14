The National Testing Agency has opened the correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (UG). Applicants may now make corrections in the particulars filled in the application form at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG. Applicants may now make corrections in the particulars filled in the application form. To do so, the candidates are required to go to the official web portal. It is to be noted that the Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) was conducted from 15 July to 30 August. Candidates should remember that not all particulars can be edited. Only the applicant’s name, parents’ name, date of birth, category, gender, PwBD, and/or choice of universities can be edited by the aspirants. The notice states that the final correction shall be applicable only after the additional fee is paid. In case of a category change, or PwBD, if there is an impact on the fee amount, then the candidate will have to pay an excess fee as applicable. It is to be noted that excess payment will not be refunded.

What are the steps to apply for correction in the CUET UG form?

Step 1: Visit the official CUET web portal.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Candidate’s Login’ section.

Step 3: Fill in the application id and date of birth.

Step 4: Then go to the “Login” button.

Step 5: The CUET UG application form will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Make corrections in a particular field and click on submit.

Step 7: Save the changes and take a printout of your CUET UG form.

Here is the direct link to the official notice on the CUET UG application form correction window.

Apart from the CUET UG result, the agency is expected to issue the final answer key for the same. The CUET final answer key will be published for students on the CUET Samarth portal as well. The direct link for the CUET UG result will be out once the scorecards are released.

