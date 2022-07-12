CUET UG 2022: NTA issues city intimation slip, admit card to be out today

It is to be noted that approximately 14,90,000 candidates have registered for CUET UG exam this year, out of which 8,10,000 have been placed under Phase I and 6,80,000 applicants have been placed under Phase II of the exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate exam (CUET UG) exam. The city intimation slip can be downloaded from the official CUET-UG website (cuet.samarth.ac.in) by filling in one’s application number and date of birth.

The slip mentions a unique date sheet along with the name of the city allotted to an applicant. A notice by the NTA mentions that the admit card of Phase I mentioning the details of the Examination Centre will be available for download from 6 pm today, 12 July.

Once released, the applicants registered for CUET UG can check and download their admit card from the official websites at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. The official notice on the admit card and intimation slip is here.

What are the steps to download the CUET UG admit card?

Go to the official CUET web portal at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Go to the link that reads, 'CUET UG 2022 City Allotment' on the homepage.

Fill in your CUET UG application number and date of birth.

Your CUET exam city slip 2022 will appear on your screen.

Download and save your CUET exam slip for future use

Here is the direct link to download the intimation slip.

This is the first time that the NTA is conducting the CUET UG exam. The entrance test is being organised in about 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside the country. The examination will take place on 15, 16, 19 and 20 July as well as 4 , 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10 August.

It is to be noted that approximately 14,90,000 candidates have registered for CUET UG exam this year, out of which 8,10,000 have been placed under Phase I and 6,80,000 applicants have been placed under Phase II of the exam.

Candidates need to know that the CUET admit card releasing today will be for Phase 1 of the exam only. For those taking CUET UG Phase 2, the admit cards are expected to be out later.

