CUET UG 2022: Exam postponed by NTA at 53 centres, details here
National Testing Agency has postponed the CUET UG 2022 Exam scheduled for 6 August at 53 centres. The exam will be held between 12 to 14 August
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2022 examination for 6 August in 53 centres across the country due to 'administrative/technical/logistics reasons'. Through an official notice, the agency has informed that the now postponed examination will be conducted between 12 to 14 August. The notice further mentions that the same admit card for 6 August is valid for the new date of the CUET exam. Appearing candidates can check the detailed notice by visiting the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. “Due to administrative/logistics/technical reasons, the CUET UG 2022 examination scheduled on 6 August at 53 centers has been postponed to be held between 12 August to 14 August 2022,” reads the official notice. The Agency has also mentioned that appearing candidates have been informed about the same through SMS on their registered mobile and email address.
Find the official notice here
If the dates between 12 to 14 August 2022 are not suitable for the candidates, they can email datechange@nta.ac.in to the concerned department with their preferred date and roll number.
On 5 August, the CUET UG 2022 Exam was also cancelled due to technical issues. The exam conducted in the first shift was postponed at 20 centres. In the second shift, it was cancelled at 30 centres across India. According to reports, the CUET UG 2022 Exam began at 3 pm, but the question paper came at 5 pm. After that, it could be downloaded at 5:25 pm at the respective centres.
Candidates must regularly check the NTA websites at nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in for all the latest information and updates. The CUET 2022 examination is being held for students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in central universities.
