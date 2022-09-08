CUET UG 2022 answer key expected to be issued today, check steps to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET UG answer key today, 8 September. Once released, the candidates will be able to download their CUET answer key from the official web portal at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET UG answer key today, 8 September. Once released, the candidates will be able to download their CUET answer key from the official web portal at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The exam was held via a computer-based test and consisted of three sections. Section I (IA and IB) tested the language proficiency of the candidates. Section II focused on subject-related knowledge and section III was related to general knowledge and awareness. Around 14.9 lakh candidates had registered for CUET UG exam that happened in 6 phases starting from 15 July. This answer key will give students clarity about their performance and help them to estimate their scores.

As per media reports, NTA will be declaring the result on 13 or 14 September after considering the challenges against the answer key. Students who will be clearing their entrance test will be required to take part in the CUET counselling procedure after the results are declared.

What are the steps to check the CUET answer key?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the entrance test at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2022 answer key link.

Step 3: Fill in your CUET login credentials like the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Your CUET UG Answer Key will then appear on the screen.

Step 5: You may save and download the CUET UG 2022 answer key for future reference.

Around 14.9 lakh students took the CUET UG exam. Along with the exam’s Answer Key, the agency will also release the question papers and response sheets online on its website.

The selection and admission depends on the fulfilment of the admission criteria, rank in the merit list, eligibility medical fitness, verification of original documents, and the other criteria as may be prescribed by the university to which the candidate applies.

The CUET UG is meant for admission to UG courses by Central Universities and other specified participating Institutions for the academic year of 2022-23.

