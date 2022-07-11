CUET UG 2022 admit card to be released soon, check details here

A total of 9,14,103 candidates have applied for the NTA CUET UG exam. Admissions to UG courses in about 87 universities and their affiliated colleges will be based on the CUET UG 2022 scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UG CUET 2022 admit card today, 11 July. Once the NTA CUET admit cards are released, aspirants can be downloaded it from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The NTA is also expected to release an advance intimation slip that will consist of the information regarding the examination city as only 5 days are left in the commencement of CUET UG 2022 exams.

What are the steps to download the CUET admit card 2022?

Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Go to the CUET admit card link.

A login window will be appearing on the screen.

Enter your details that are asked in the spaces provided.

Submit those details.

Now, the CUET UG admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for CUET UG admit card for future use.

It is to be noted that the CUET merit list will not be released by NTA. The participating universities will release the CUET merit list on the basis of the scores obtained by the candidates in the NTA CUET exam. The CUET merit list will be used by the central universities for providing admissions in various courses.

What is the exam date?

This year, the examination is scheduled to be held on 15, 16, 19, 20 July and 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10 August 2022. The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

There is no age limit to appear in the CUET exam and those who have passed class 12 or an equivalent examination can appear in the exam.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates on the admit card.

