The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 admissions. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their scorecards from the official websites at cuet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. The agency has also released the subject-wise toppers’ list along with the CUET PG 2022 result. To access the CUET PG result, candidates have to log in using their application number and date of birth on the portal. This year, a total of six candidates secured 100 percentiles in the exam. “No normalisation of scores done in Common University Entrance Test for PG admissions”, said University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar as per reports.

The names of the six students who achieved 100 percentile are – Akash Patel (PGQP01-BEd), Neeraj Godara (PGQP20-Social Work), Nakul Kumar Vaish (PGQP01-B.Ed), Sumit Joshi (PGQP20-Social Work), Mohit [PGQP38-General (MBA etc)] and Mayank Kumar Mishra [PGQP38-General (MBA etc)].

Read the CUET PG 2022 result notice here.

Check the steps to download the NTA CUET PG result 2022:

Visit cuet.nta.nic.in.

Search and click on the CUET PG 2022 scorecard link that is on the homepage.

To access the result, candidates have to key in their Application Number and Date of Birth on the portal and click on submit.

The CUET PG 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Check, save and then download the CUET PG 2022 scorecard.

Keep a printout of the CUET PG result for future use.

Here is the direct link to NTA’s CUET PG result 2022.

A total of 6,07,648 candidates registered for the CUET exam this year. However, only 3,34,997 candidates appeared for it, a report from NTA read. After the release of the CUET PG result, participating universities will begin releasing their counselling schedules shortly.

The CUET PG 2022 exam was conducted from 1 September to 7 September and 9 September to 12 September. It was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode in two shifts. The agency is conducting the entrance exam for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic year 2022-2023.

