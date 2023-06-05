CUET PG 2023: Exam begins tomorrow; key documents and guidelines

Starting tomorrow, 6 June, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG2023. The exams will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from 5 to 17 June, in three shifts: 8:30 am to 10:30 am, 12 pm to 2 pm, and 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The admit cards for the exams from 5 to 8 June have been released. Hall tickets can be found on the CUET website – cuet.nta.nic.in – for those who have not downloaded them.

In addition, the exam conducting agency has also rescheduled the CUET PG 2023 for 60 courses for another shift and day. According to the NTA notice, “some of the candidates who may not have received their admit cards for the above dates will get them in subsequent phases”.

Only the following items will be permitted in the exam venue:

— A4-sized, clear printout of the admit card

— A transparent ballpoint pen

— An additional photograph, the same uploaded to the application form. It should be pasted on the attendance sheet in the hall.

— Authenticated photo identification must be original, valid, and non-expired – a school ID, a PAN card, a driving license, a voter ID, a passport, aadhaar cards with photographs, e-aadhaar cards with photographs, ration cards with photographs, class 12 board admit cards, bank passbooks with photographs.

— A Person with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) certificate from an authorised medical practitioner

— A transparent water bottle

Objects not allowed in exam centers are listed below:

— Tools

— A geometry box or pencil box

— Handbags, purses etc.

Any type of paper, stationery, or text (printed or written)

Eating and drinking supplies (loose or packed)

— Mobile phones, earphones, microphones, pagers

— Calculator, docupen, slide rule, log tables, camera, tape recorder, electronic watches with calculators etc.

— Metal or electronic gadgets, devices, etc.

Candidates will receive entrance into the exam centre only half an hour before the exam begins. Candidates will have 20 minutes to enter the exam hall after entry and complete the biometric registration, the manual attendance record by the invigilator, the cross-checking of their admit cards, signatures, photos, and exam instructions by the invigilator. Candidates need to login and read the instructions 10 minutes before the exam begins.

Among the 60 courses rescheduled are English, Mathematics, Commerce, Political Science, Chemistry, Economics, History, and more. The complete list of courses can be checked at CUET PG’s official website – cuet.nta.nic.in.

