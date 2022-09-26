The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result for the Common University Entrance Test for Post Graduate (CUET PG) today, 26 September. Once it is announced, candidates who appeared for the CUET PG examination can check and download their scorecard by visiting the official website. The Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), M Jagadesh Kumar, confirmed the date and time for the CUET PG result 2022 yesterday. Taking to Twitter, he informed that the CUET PG 2022 result will be declared by 4 pm. “National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities,” the post read.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 25, 2022



As per the schedule, the CUET PG exam was conducted from 1 to 12 September, as a computer-based test. The exam was held in two shifts- 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm. To check the CUET PG 2022 scorecard, candidates have to enter their application number and date of birth in the given fields.

Check how to download the CUET PG Result 2022:

Visit cuet.nta.nic.in.

Search and click on the ‘CUET PG Result 2022’ link when it is released.

Candidates have to submit their login details like application number and date of birth to access the result.

The CUET PG Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Candidates should check the result and then download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the CUET PG Result 2022 for future use.

Students who qualify in the CUET PG 2022 exam will be able to take admission into over 40 central universities and state universities. This year, approximately 3.6 lakh candidates registered for the CUET PG exam.

