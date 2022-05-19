CUET PG 2022 registrations to begin today; check steps to apply here

The last date to apply for the examination is 18 June and it will be conducted in the last week of July

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the registration for the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions (CUET-PG) today, 19 May. Those interested and eligible need to note that the application forms will be available on the official website of the National Testing Agency.

Applicants who want to appear for the PG Admission entrance test can visit the official website of CUET PG 2022 at cuet.nta.nic.in or the website of the participating Central Universities and other universities.

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted about the start of the registration process through his tweet.

Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for post-graduate admissions to be held in last week of July 2022. Application Form submission will start today on NTA website. Programmes details will be available on websites of participating Central Universities & other Universities. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 19, 2022

It is to be noted that the last date to apply for the examination is 18 June 2022. The exam will be conducted in the last week of July.

His tweet further mentioned that the CUET PG exams would be conducted for 42 Central and participating universities for the academic session of 2022-23. The exam will provide a single-window opportunity to the students seeking admission to participating universities in the country.

Meanwhile, CUET UG 2022 registration is already underway at cuet.samarth.ac.in and those interested and eligible will be able to apply till 22 May, 5pm.

Here are the steps to apply for the exam:

Step 1: Go to the official CUET website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘register’ and read the information bulletin carefully.

Step 3: Fill up your personal details in the application form. Choose a password and then key in the security pin.

Step 4: Check your personal details you have entered and complete the verification process by entering the OTP.

Step 5: The applicant will then receive an application form number after the successful verification on his registered mobile number and email address. Login using your details and fill the form.

Step 7: Review the completed form and submit it.

Step 8: Pay your application fee and download your form for future reference.

