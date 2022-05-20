CUET-PG 2022: Registration window opens, check how to apply

The NTA is conducting this postgraduate entrance examination to offer admission in 42 Central universities and other participating Universities in various postgraduate programs for the academic session 2022-2023

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG 2022) for post-graduate admissions. On Thursday, UGC Chairman Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar had tweeted and informed that the application window would open on 19 May.

Eligible candidates who are interested in appearing for the examination can fill up the application form by visiting the official website of NTA which is cuet.nta.nic.in. The last date for submitting the form is 18 June 2022.

Candidates can pay the application fee through credit/ debit/ net banking/ UPI until 19 June 2022. They will be able to make the correction in particulars of the application form on the website from 20 June to 22 June 2022.

CUET-PG 2022 examination is expected to be held in the last week of July. The examination process will be conducted in two shifts- 10 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 5 PM.

The NTA is conducting this postgraduate entrance examination to offer admission in 42 Central universities and other participating Universities in various postgraduate programs for the academic session 2022-2023. Earlier, the UGC chief had also tweeted and said that students would be given a single-window opportunity to seek admission to participating universities across the country.

For more queries, candidates are advised to go through the official notification from the official website.

Eligibility:

The candidates who possess a bachelor's degree or are appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (PG) 2022 examination.

Exam Fee:

The application fee (for up to three Test Papers) for candidates from the general category is Rs 800. OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS candidates need to pay Rs 600. For SC/ ST/ Third Gender, the fee is Rs 550 and for PwBD candidates, it is Rs 500.

Steps to follow while applying for CUET-PG 2022:

Visit the official site of NTA, cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on ‘Registration for CUET(PG)-2022’, available on the homepage.

Complete the registration and login by entering the credentials.

Fill up the application form with the required details.

Make payment and submit the application form.

Keep a printed hard copy for future reference.

