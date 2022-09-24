CUET PG 2022: NTA issues final answer key, here are steps to check

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the final answer key for CUET PG 2022. Those who have appeared for Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for Post Graduate (PG) programmes may check the final answer key on the official web portal of CUET. It is to be noted that the provisional answer keys were released on the official web portal on 16 September and candidates were allowed to submit their objections till 18 September. The NTA had conducted the Common University Entrance Test for PG Admissions from 1 to 12 September. Since the final answer key has already been released, the CUET PG results will be out anytime soon.

What are the steps to check the CUET PG final answer key?

Go to the official web portal of CUET PG.

On the homepage, go to the CUET PG Final Answer Key 2022 link

The CUET PG answer key PDF will open where the candidates may check the answers.

Download and save the CUET PG answer key for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the CUET PG answer key,

The CUET entrance exam for admission to postgraduate courses was conducted across 500 cities in India and 13 cities outside India.

Aspirants should know that more information related to the CUET PG Exam will be released on the CUET official web portal.

For any queries or clarifications, the applicants should send a mail to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in. The candidates should also keep a check on the NTA’s official web portal on nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in for latest updates related to the exam.

The National Testing Agency had given the responsibility of conducting the PG test for 66 central and participating universities for the academic year of 2022-2023. The examination was organised for 3.57 lakh aspirants.

The CUET PG exam had a multiple-choice questions format; candidates had to select the correct answer from the different options given to them.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.