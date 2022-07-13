CUET PG 2022: NTA extends registration date, here's how to apply

As per the latest update, the registration date for the test has been extended till 18 July, 2022 (Monday). The deadline for online payment of the application fee is till 19 July (Tuesday), while the correction window will be open from 20 to 22 July, 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration date and correction window for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022. Candidates who want to register or make corrections for the CUET PG 2022 can do so by visiting the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

As per the latest update, the registration date for the test has been extended till 18 July, 2022 (Monday). The deadline for online payment of application fee is till 19 July (Tuesday), while the correction window will be open from 20 to 22 July, 2022.

"In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022, 18.06.2022 and 02.07.2022, NTA has decided to extend the last date of submission of Online Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)-2022]," reads the official notice.

Further in the notice, the agency has also informed that the corrections in the application form will be accepted along with a submission of an additional fee upto 11.50 pm on 22 July.

Find the official statement here.

Here are few steps on how to apply for CUET PG 2022:

Go to official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Search and click on CUET PG 2022 registration link available on the homepage.

As a new page opens, candidates need to fill out few details for registration.

Then, an application number will be sent to the candidate.

Submit the correct application number on CUET PG 2022 registration portal and fill the application form.

Upload documents, pay the required fee and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page or take a printout for future use.

It is not the first time when the deadline and correction window dates have been extended by the agency.

Check how to make corrections for CUET PG 2022:

Step 1: Visit cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the application process link.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their log-in credentials like application number and password.

Step 4: Then, click on the selected application edit tab.

Step 5: As it opens, make the required changes in the CUET PG 2022 application form.

Step 6: Check and submit the form.

Step 7: Download and keep a print out of the same for further need.

For more details and updates, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.

